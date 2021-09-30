 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Person fatally shot on Norfolk Avenue
0 comments

Person fatally shot on Norfolk Avenue

Support this work for $1 a month

A person was killed early Thursday morning in a shooting in the city's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood, police said.

The victim, described only as male, was shot shortly after 2:30 a.m. while inside a home on Norfolk Avenue, near Kensington Avenue, Buffalo police said in a news release.

The victim, for whom no age was given, died at the scene.

The killing was Buffalo's 55th homicide so far this year and second in September. Buffalo had 65 homicides last year and has averaged about 50 per year over the last decade.

Police ask anyone with information about what happened to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Melting Mont Blanc: France's highest peak has shrunk

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News