Person fatally shot on Norfolk Avenue

A person was killed early Thursday morning in a shooting in the city's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood, police said.
The victim, described only as male, was shot shortly after 2:30 a.m. while inside a home on Norfolk Avenue, near Kensington Avenue, Buffalo police said in a news release.
The victim, for whom no age was given, died at the scene.
The killing was Buffalo's 55th homicide so far this year and second in September. Buffalo had 65 homicides last year and has averaged about 50 per year over the last decade.
Police ask anyone with information about what happened to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.