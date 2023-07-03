A standoff that lasted more than 11 hours Saturday and included an exchange of gunfire ended with the arrest of a Perrysburg man, state police based in Collins announced.

Michael D. Buthy, 42, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, a Class A felony, and first-degree reckless endangerment, a Class D felony.

Buthy was arraigned in Perrysburg Town Court and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

According to the report, the incident began when troopers and Cattaraugus County sheriff's deputies responded to a mental health call at a home on Town Line Road at 11:48 a.m. Saturday.

Troopers said several rifle shots were fired, some of them at the officers, and a trooper returned fire with a division-issued patrol rifle.

Nobody was struck by the gunfire, according to the report, and Buthy was taken into custody at 11:10 p.m.

Troopers and deputies were assisted by units from sheriff's departments in Erie and Chautauqua counties, volunteer fire companies from Perrysburg, Dayton, South Dayton and Gowanda, and the Cattaraugus County District Attorney's Office.

– Dale Anderson