Pens in pocket prevent serious injury in attack on corrections officer

An officer at Attica Correctional Facility escaped serious injury last week thanks to two pens his pocket when an inmate reportedly attacked him with a sharpened metal object, according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

According to the report, the pens had gouge marks on them and appeared to have deflected the attack.

The facility’s medical staff examined the officer and found a quarter-inch abrasion in his upper left chest, redness on his back and ankle pain, the report said. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment and has not yet returned to work.

The report said the officer, who was not identified, was attacked Friday as he was escorting the inmate from his cell to receive medication. The inmate reportedly grabbed the officer’s arm and stabbed him three times in the chest.

The officer fell backwards to the floor and summoned help. Two other officers quickly came and confronted the inmate, who was then in his cell and brandishing two metal weapons. Ordered to surrender them, the inmate tossed them out of the cell and was restrained.

The weapons were described as a 5 1/2-inch brass or copper tube sharpened to a point and a 14 1/2-inch jagged piece of rusted metal.

Charges are pending against the inmate. He was identified as a 45-year-old man serving a life sentence following his conviction on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree assault in an attempted robbery in 1998 in Suffolk County.

