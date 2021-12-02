Pennsylvania man killed in Wednesday night crash

A 47-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed and a 31-year-old has been charged with vehicular homicide after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night at Clinton and Babcock streets, police said.
The crash happened shortly after 11:10 p.m.
The deceased driver was in one of two vehicles heading east who were stopped at a red light, police said in a news release. A third vehicle, a Chrysler 200, was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck the rear of a Nissan sedan.
The 31-year-old man who allegedly caused the crash, whose name has not been released, was in Buffalo police custody at Erie County Medical Center. He was extricated from his vehicle, police said.
He was charged with vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated and other charges.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
