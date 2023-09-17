A Pennsylvania man has been arrested for allegedly selling guns in New York State without a license, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross reported.

Christian Arroyo Collazo, 27, of New Castle, is charged by criminal complaint with engaging in the firearms business without a license, unlawful shipment and transportation of firearms and firearms trafficking.

He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and was released on conditions. He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors claim Collazo was identified as an associate of drug dealers and users during an investigation of methamphetamine and heroin trafficking in Jamestown.

According to prosecutors, investigators traced three firearms to Collazo after they were seized in Jamestown between November 2021 and May 2022. Two of them were found during arrests of two other federal defendants.

Prosecutors said the guns were purchased at two firearms dealers in New Castle and that social media was used to contact and send photos of the guns to potential buyers.

Ross said the case is being prosecuted under provisions of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed into law in June 2022. She noted that it is the first federal statute that specifically targets unlawful purchases and straw purchases of firearms.