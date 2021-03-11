Pendleton highway chief pleads guilty to misconduct, resigns

Pendleton Highway Superintendent Jeffrey R. Stowell pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor and resigned immediately from the elected office he had held for 17 years.

Stowell, who was accused in 2019 of having town workers deliver 72 tons of paving material to his new home, was scheduled for trial March 22 on several charges, including a felony grand larceny count.

However, he appeared before Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III Thursday morning and entered a plea to official misconduct.

He could be sentenced to as long as a year in jail when he returns before Murphy May 4. Other options for the judge include three years' probation or a conditional discharge.

"During town time, he directed town employees to work on his personal property and deliver materials to his personal residence," Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said.

She said Stowell will not have to pay any restitution to the town. Defense attorney George V.C. Muscato had long argued the discarded paving material had little or no value.

However, Stowell had to agree to leave his post at once. "The town is not challenging his pension," Stoelting said.