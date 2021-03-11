Pendleton highway chief pleads guilty to misconduct, resigns

Pendleton Highway Superintendent Jeffrey R. Stowell pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor and resigned immediately from the elected office he had held for 17 years.
Stowell, who was accused in 2019 of having town workers deliver 72 tons of paving material to his new home, was scheduled for trial March 22 on several charges, including a felony grand larceny count.
However, he appeared before Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III Thursday morning and entered a plea to official misconduct.
He could be sentenced to as long as a year in jail when he returns before Murphy May 4. Other options for the judge include three years' probation or a conditional discharge.
"During town time, he directed town employees to work on his personal property and deliver materials to his personal residence," Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said.
She said Stowell will not have to pay any restitution to the town. Defense attorney George V.C. Muscato had long argued the discarded paving material had little or no value.
However, Stowell had to agree to leave his post at once. "The town is not challenging his pension," Stoelting said.
Stowell, 61, will forfeit any right to health insurance from the town in retirement and was barred permanently from the town highway garage.
"They don't want him there," said Stoelting, who prosecuted the case with Executive Assistant District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman.
However, Muscato said Pendleton doesn't offer retirement health coverage for elected officials. "He forfeited nothing," Muscato said.
Stowell also was charged with three instances of buying auto parts for his personal vehicle at the town's expense at a local NAPA Auto Parts store.
Muscato said Stowell had been accused of having two employees install those parts – a wiper blade, a headlight and a battery – and also had them repair his "mini-excavator."
If he had been convicted on the most serious charge against him, third-degree grand larceny, Stowell risked a sentence of up to 2 1/3 to seven years in state prison.
Although the salary for highway superintendent was set in the town budget at $49,750 for 2020 and $50,745 for 2021, according to seethroughny.net, Stowell earned $83,752 in 2020. The Town Clerk's Office was unable to explain the discrepancy.
Supervisor Joel M. Maerten, who approved the plea bargain according to a news release from the District Attorney's Office, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
District Attorney Brian D. Seaman credited Brian Harrer, a now-retired investigator from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, with assembling the evidence against Stowell.
“The Niagara County District Attorney’s Office remains committed to prosecuting all forms of public corruption,” Seaman said.
Stowell, a registered Conservative, was an employee of the town water and sewer departments when he was first elected highway superintendent in 2003. He was reelected every two years thereafter. Only once, in 2013, did he face an opponent.