Pembroke woman charged with torturing or injuring animals due in court March 31

A Pembroke woman is scheduled to return to Town of Pembroke Court on March 31 after being charged with 26 counts of torturing or injuring animals, and failure to provide sustenance, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators who responded to a complaint against Lori Ann Adolf, 47, went to her Akron Road residence on Jan. 22, where they found 13 dogs in cages. According to their report, the animals were covered in feces and urine, were underweight, in need of medical treatment and surrounded by garbage. In addition, there were 10 rabbit carcasses and a dead dog inside the residence. Thirteen dogs and two cats were removed from inside the residence and taken to the Genesee County Animal Shelter for medical treatment.