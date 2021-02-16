Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Niagara Falls

A pedestrian is in stable condition in Erie County Medical Center with injuries suffered at about 3 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle on Lewiston Road, according to Kristen Cavalleri, a spokeswoman for the Niagara Falls mayor's office.
According to the report, the victim, a 21-year-old Niagara Falls man, was struck after he entered the street in the 2600 block.
He appeared to have suffered head and collarbone injuries, Cavalleri said.
An investigation by the Niagara Falls Crash Management Team was continuing.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
