Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run SUV on Route 33

Buffalo police are investigating an overnight accident on outbound Route 33, also known as the Kensington Expressway, in which a pedestrian in the road was seriously injured when he was struck by an SUV.

Central District officers responded to the call just before 2:30 a.m. on the expressway just past the East Tupper Street on ramp. Accident investigators say the 24-year-old pedestrian was hit by a Volkswagen Tiguan SUV driven by a 20-year-old man from Amherst.

Police said the driver left the scene of the accident but later notified police, who impounded the vehicle.

The pedestrian suffered multiple injuries and was listed in serious condition Sunday in Erie County Medical Center.

Police said they are continuing to investigate and are consulting with the Erie County District Attorney's Office on pending charges.

