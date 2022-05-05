Pedestrian killed, one driver located in fatal Lockport hit-and-run

A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning in Lockport in a hit-and-run with multiple vehicles involved, police said.
The male pedestrian, no age given, was found lying dead in the roadway, near the intersection of South Transit and Nichols streets, at 5:44 a.m., Lockport police said in a news release.
"The driver of one of the involved vehicles has since been located, however the whereabouts of the other vehicle/driver is still unknown," police said in the news release.
Police withheld the victim's name, pending family notification.
Police ask anyone with information about what happened to call the department's tip line at 716-439-6707.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.