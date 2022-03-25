 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian killed in Stanislaus Street hit-and-run
Pedestrian killed in Stanislaus Street hit-and-run

A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning on Stanislaus Street in a hit-and-run incident, Buffalo police said.

The victim, described only as male with no age given, died at the scene.

The driver fled the scene just after midnight on Stanislaus, between Sobieski Street and Rother Avenue. Stanislaus runs east of Fillmore Avenue, between Sycamore Street and Broadway, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

