Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run while crossing Bailey Avenue

A 27-year-old Buffalo woman died after she was struck by a vehicle as she crossed Bailey Avenue near Broadway Tuesday evening, Buffalo police said.

The incident took place about 7:15 p.m.

Police believe a white SUV struck the victim and left the scene.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Police have not released her name.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call or text the Buffalo police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

