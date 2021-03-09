Pedestrian injured, driver charged with DWI in Niagara Falls

A woman walking along Portage Road in Niagara Falls was struck and injured by a vehicle Monday evening.

The woman, who was unconscious, was taken to Erie County Medical Center with "significant head and leg injuries," according to Kristen Cavalleri, Niagara Falls public information officer.

The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle driven by a 63-year-old Niagara Falls man who was traveling north in the 1000 block of Portage Road shortly after 7 p.m. Monday.

The driver was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for evaluation. He was charged with first-degree vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated, circumventing an ignition interlock device and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Authorities did not release his name.

