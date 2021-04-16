 Skip to main content
Pedestrian, 29, dies in Amherst crash
A 29-year-old man was killed Thursday night when he was hit by a vehicle while he was crossing East Robinson Road, Amherst police said.

The incident took place at 8:25 p.m. just east of Niagara Falls Boulevard.

A 65-year-old North Tonawanda man was westbound in a 2021 Chevrolet when he hit the man. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the names.

Investigators are canvassing the area for video of the incident. They are asking anyone who may have security or dash-camera footage of the area or incident to contact the police at 689-1311.

