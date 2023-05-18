The gifts are not fancy. But they're called "Pearls of Wisdom" for a reason.

To honor the legacy of Pearl Young, who devoted her life to helping others before she was murdered in the racist massacre at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14, 2022, her daughter is working with the YWCA of Western New York to provide new residents at the Y with a laundry basket filled with the sorts of things you need when you move into a new home. Cleaning supplies. Pots and pans. A new set of utensils.

"This is like who she was," Pamela Young Pritchett said Thursday as she gestured to 10 freshly filled baskets lined up in the hallway of the YWCA at the School House Commons on Grant Street in Black Rock. "She was a person who would want to be a giver. A person who would want to help others. That was her life."

Pearl Young held an array of jobs and roles throughout her life, but they were all connected by a common thread – uplifting those in need. She worked at the old YWCA on North Street and at the New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities before she became a substitute teacher in Buffalo schools. In her 30s, she went back to school and earned her bachelor’s degree in social sciences at the University at Buffalo, focusing on gerontology. She was also deeply connected to her church, Good Samaritan Church of God in Christ, while it was located on Leroy Avenue in Central Park, and then later after it moved to Cheektowaga. She taught Sunday School every week and worked tirelessly in the church's food pantry and soup kitchen.

Last May 14, Young attended a prayer breakfast in the city and then went to the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue when the attack unfolded. She was one of 10 people killed that day. She was 77.

Pritchett is determined to make sure that her mother is remembered for more than being the victim of a heinous act of evil.

"I won't let two minutes and three seconds define who she was," Pritchett said.

Last month, her siblings worked with members of Good Samaritan to hold a giant food giveaway at an empty lot on Leroy Avenue. More than 300 bags of groceries were given away that day at the lot where the church pantry once stood. The family's dream is to one day build a new permanent facility where they can provide food and other essentials to the neighborhood.

The YWCA, after learning about Young's connection to the organization, reached out to Young's children about honoring their mother in some way.

They came up with the idea of welcome baskets for families and seniors moving into affordable housing apartments at the Y, said Talisa King, chief of programming at the YWCA. They'd need about 10 a year, and they'd fill it with Windex spray, Clorox wipes, dish soap, kitchen towels and a lot of other supplies.

Pritchett liked that it wasn't a one-time thing, that the Y would gather donations once a year and that each laundry basket would come with a card that told Young's story.

"It's about the consistency," Pritchett said. "This is going to be something that's ongoing. ... When something is ongoing for the people who we're blessing, that's what they want. People need ongoing love. Ongoing commitment. Ongoing compassion. Not one time. But ongoing. That's how my mom was."

And she believes her mother would approve of how useful all the items in the basket are – even the rolling laundry basket itself.

"Think about when you move into your first apartment. These are the things you need to start on," Pritchett said.

Thursday, Pritchett and the staff at the YWCA made their first delivery – to James Russell who moved into the Grant Street building about a month and a half ago.

It turned out Russell knew Miss Pearl.

Standing in front of his apartment door, he said he used to live on Fillmore Avenue, and when times were tough, he would go to the church pantry on Leroy where Young would give him a box full of food.

"She always greeted people with a smile," he recalled.

A year after her passing, she was still helping him.

"She sure is," Russell said, looking at the basket of supplies. "I can use just about everything in this."