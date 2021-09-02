Peacemakers awarded $100k grant from Everytown for Gun Safety

A national not-for-profit organization is giving Buffalo Peacemakers a $100,000 grant to support anti-violence efforts.
Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, part of Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun-control advocacy group, announced the award Thursday.
Back to Basics Ministries, the grant recipient, coordinates the Peacemakers, a coalition of anti-violence groups.
The grant comes in Everytown's first round of awards that are part of a pledge to distribute $25 million over five years, the organization said in a news release.
Buffalo, like other cities across the country, is experiencing a significant surge in gun violence.
From Jan. 1 through July 31, the 225 people shot in Buffalo represented a 61% increase compared with the average of 140 shot over that time period for the previous decade, a Buffalo News analysis found.