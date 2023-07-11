STOP DWI patrols pulled over 86 vehicles and made 10 arrests last Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, the Buffalo Police Department reported Tuesday.

Four of the arrests were for driving while intoxicated and two were for driving while ability impaired. Other arrests included a gun charge, a felony drug charge and two juveniles driving a Kia stolen in Amherst, police said.

One of the vehicles was stopped while driving the wrong way on the Scajaquada Expressway, police noted. In all, 135 summonses were issued, along with 25 stop receipts.

Joining patrol officers in the effort were members of the Accident Investigation Unit who are certified in detecting impairment by substances other than alcohol.

The patrols are supported through STOP DWI, an organization that works to reduce the number of people killed and injured in traffic accidents due to alcohol and drugs.