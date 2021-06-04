Pastor accused of touching girls sues Amherst church over allegations

The News reported in April on the allegations and Chapel investigation.

Chelsea Carnahan told The News that Aarum stroked her back, hair and legs during one-on-one counseling sessions when she was a Pioneer High School student from 2006 to 2010.

She also said Aarum on occasion grabbed her from behind and pulled his pelvis tight to her body. Carnahan had attended First Baptist Church of Arcade, where Aarum is pastor, and volunteered at the Circle C Ranch in the winter, she said.

Aarum’s lawsuit was filed by Amherst attorneys Steven K. Long and Olivia T. Paulo-Lee on Wednesday, the same day the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle published a detailed account quoting several other women who alleged inappropriate contact.

Aarum has denied any wrongdoing, and he told his congregation in April that he never intended to offend anyone with his remarks or actions. He continues as First Baptist Church of Arcade pastor and Circle C Ranch director.

“I am who I am. If I have offended you, I will apologize,” he said during a church service in April.

Circle C Ranch was started in 1968 by Aarum’s father, Wesley Aarum Sr.