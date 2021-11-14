 Skip to main content
Passenger killed after man crashes North Tonawanda car stolen earlier in the day
Passenger killed after man crashes North Tonawanda car stolen earlier in the day

An Allegany County man has been arrested on manslaughter and other charges after crashing a stolen car from North Tonawanda that he was driving Friday, resulting in his passenger's death, according to state police. He was caught while trying to flee the scene.

State police arrested Brennan M. Dean, 20, of Bolivar, on Saturday. Troopers said he was driving fast in a 2010 Chevy Cobalt, which he had stolen earlier in the day, down Starr Road in Wyoming County around 2:30 p.m. Friday. The car left the roadway and struck a utility pole, throwing his passenger from the vehicle.

Police said the passenger, who had not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Dean attempted to flee but was found in the area and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, state police said. He was arrested Saturday after his release from the hospital and sent to Genesee County Jail on $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond.

Besides manslaughter, Dean is charged with vehicular manslaughter, possession of stolen property, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, misdemeanor drug possession and other misdemeanors and violations.  

