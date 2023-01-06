Passenger from Rochester pleads guilty to assaulting two aboard airplane

A Rochester woman has pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to two counts of simple assault for her attack on two fellow passengers aboard an airplane last year, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

On April 19, Cynthia McKnight, 24, was a passenger on an American Airlines flight from Buffalo Niagara International Airport to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, federal prosecutors said.

After the aircraft's doors were closed in preparation for departure, McKnight made her way to the front of the plane and got into a verbal altercation with one passenger and spat on another. The aircraft returned to the gate as a result of the incident.

McKnight attempted to exit the plane while it was still in motion on the ground, pushing a flight attendant who was trying to prevent McKnight from opening a door on the aircraft. McKnight, however, was able to open the door of the plane, which deployed its emergency slide, allowing her to exit, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

McKnight faces a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $5,000 fine when sentenced by Vilardo on May 16.