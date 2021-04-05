Passenger ejected, driver charged with gun possession after one-car crash

A passenger in a vehicle Buffalo police say refused to pull over after an officer saw it speeding Sunday afternoon was ejected from the vehicle when it crashed in a field on Hickory Street.

A Ferry-Fillmore district officer saw a 2006 Pontiac G6 driving at a high rate of speed at about 4:17 p.m. at Genesee Street and Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo police said in a news release.

Officers tried pulling the driver over, but he refused and officers did not pursue the vehicle, police said.

Police found the vehicle about a mile away in a field on the 200 block of Hickory.

The passenger, a 23-year-old Buffalo man whose name was not released, suffered serious injuries and was listed in guarded condition at Erie County Medical Center.

The driver, identified as Michael Bailey, 25, of Buffalo, attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended, police said. He faces multiple charges, including criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

The incident remains under investigation.

