A man on parole who pointed a gun at police officers during a foot chase pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class D felony, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

William A. Fugate, 33, of Buffalo, faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he returns for sentencing July 31 before County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio. He continues to be held without bail.

Prosecutors said the incident occurred after Fugate fled from the back seat of a vehicle stopped by Buffalo Police at Northland Avenue and Lonsdale Road after it made an illegal U-turn at about 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2019.

Officers shot Fugate after they saw him point a gun at them while he was running away. He was found hiding in a yard and was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for four bullet wounds in his side.

Officers recovered an illegal pistol at the scene. An investigation by the District Attorney's Office determined that the use of force by police was appropriate.