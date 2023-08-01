A man who pointed a gun at Buffalo police officers after a traffic stop was sentenced Monday to 3 1/2 to seven years in prison by Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said William A. Fugate, 34, of Buffalo, was sentenced as a second felony offender.

On Dec. 29, 2019, Fugate was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by officers on Northland Avenue and Lonsdale Road after they observed the vehicle make an illegal U-turn. He exited the back seat and attempted to flee . As he ran, Fugate pointed an illegal gun at the officers, who fired their weapons. He was struck four times by police gunfire.

After he was found hiding in a nearby yard, Fugate was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for wounds to the side of his body. Meanwhile, officers recovered the illegal pistol.

Fugate pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. An investigation conducted by the District Attorney's Office determined that the officers' use of force was appropriate.

– Harold McNeil