Parolee re-sentenced for violating probation after arrest in Jamestown

A parolee who was arrested in Jamestown last year has been re-sentenced for violating his probation, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced.

Michael D. Bland, 27, of Jamestown, was ordered to serve seven years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision by Chautauqua County Judge David Foley.

Bland had been convicted of second-degree attempted burglary, a Class D violent felony, in Erie County, and his probation supervision had been transferred to Chautauqua County.

Bland and another man were arrested March 31, 2022, in Jamestown after police stopped a vehicle suspected of fleeing from a home invasion. It was found to contain cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and a loaded pistol.

At the time, Bland was charged with possession of drugs and a weapon, second-degree criminal trespass, menacing and third-degree criminal mischief. He is due back in court Feb. 10 for an appearance on his pending felony case.