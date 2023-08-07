A Town of Niagara man on parole pleaded guilty Monday in Niagara County Court to second-degree murder for fatally stabbing a Cheektowaga man in a Niagara Falls hotel room, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced.

Seaman said Gilbert E. Cruz, 35, faces 20 years to life in prison when he returns for sentencing in October before Niagara County Court Judge John J. Ottaviano. Cruz admitted to murdering Timothy Weymer, 56, who was found dead Feb. 7, 2022, in his hotel room on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Weymer's family had learned the day he was killed that he had not shown up at his job, and had checked multiple locations for him, including the hotel where he sometimes stayed related to his shift work. A check of his room by hotel staff led to the discovery of his body.

Cruz was arrested in the victim's vehicle early Feb. 9 by Lewiston Police, who chased him through Lewiston and into Youngstown. A Level 3 sex offender, Cruz was on parole at the time after serving five years in prison for a 2014 conviction for attempted second-degree rape of a 14-year-old girl in Buffalo, according to the state sex offender registry.

– Harold McNeil

"This morning’s proceedings brings closure to a grieving family who are mourning the loss of their loved one," Seaman said in a statement Monday.

The case was investigated by the Niagara Falls Police Department and prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffmann and Executive Assistant District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman.