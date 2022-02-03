 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Parolee indicted on charges of pitching loaded gun from casino parking ramp
A Niagara Falls man was arraigned Thursday on charges that he threw a handgun off the roof of the Seneca Niagara Casino's parking ramp when police interrupted the filming of a rap video.

Markiez A. Davis, 22, appeared in Niagara County Court to plead not guilty to an indictment charging him with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

The gun allegedly was loaded and defaced, Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said.

Police reported at the time of the Dec. 17 arrest that they received a report of a man with a gun, which they recovered on the sidewalk after arriving at the parking ramp.

Davis was not supposed to have a gun, because he was released on parole Nov. 1 from a sentence of 2⅓ to seven years in prison for two robberies, according to the state prison website.

He is being held in the Niagara County Jail without bail on the parole violation.

