Parolee husband charged in wife's overdose death

A man on parole for murder has been charged with manslaughter in the drug-overdose death of his wife on Dec. 30, Batavia police said this week.

Makeen Ithna-Asheri, 61, has been accused of providing the drugs that led to the death of Anda Ithna-Asheri, 38, police said in a news release.

He also allegedly failed to provide her aid and prevented young children at the scene from calling 911, police said.

Authorities responded to the Northside Meadows apartments on Bank Street and found Anda Ithna-Asheri dead. She had been deceased "for some time," according to police.

Makeen Ithna-Asheri was found unresponsive but was administered multiple doses of Narcan.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment. He was being held on $50,000 cash bail, $100,000 bond or $150,000 partially secured bond.

Makeen Ithna-Asheri went to prison in 1977 at age 17 after a second-degree murder conviction, according to state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision records.

