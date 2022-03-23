Parolee gets consecutive prison sentences for having two illegal handguns

A Buffalo man who was on parole was sentenced Wednesday in Erie County Court to an indeterminate sentence of 3½ to 7 years in prison after pleading guilty of possessing two illegal handguns, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 34-year-old Rinaldo R. McBride, also known as Rinaldo Vass, was sentenced as a second felony offender on the two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon to which he pleaded guilty, with each count to run consecutively. That means McBride will serve 7 to 14 years in prison.

Parole officers from the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and the Buffalo Police Department Intelligence Unit received a tip that McBride, who was on parole for a prior conviction, was in possession of a handgun. On Sept. 16, 2020, parole officers went to McBride’s Alma Avenue residence to conduct a compliance search. Investigators found two illegal loaded handguns in an upstairs bedroom. One weapon was hidden between the mattress and box spring of the bed. The second loaded gun was found inside of a diaper bag, prosecutors said.

