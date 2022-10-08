Parolee faces long prison sentence on gun charge

A parolee found guilty on a gun charge faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 18 as a persistent violent felony offender, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn reported.
Nathaniel C. Myers, 49, was declared guilty on one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C violent felony, after a four-day bench trial before State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek. He remains held without bail.
Prosecutors said an illegal handgun was found in Myers' apartment on Oberlin Avenue near Walden Avenue when members of the Buffalo Police Department Gun Violence Unit executed a search warrant there on Feb. 14, 2021.
DNA evidence linked Myers to the weapon, Flynn said. He was on parole at the time.