Parolee arrested after Jamestown convenience store holdup

A parolee has been arrested in connection with what was described as a strong-arm robbery late Friday night at a convenience store, Jamestown Police reported.
Kyle R. Senear, 27, was charged with second-degree robbery and held for arraignment in Jamestown City Court. He also is facing a parole violation charge.
Officers recovered a cash register taken during the robbery about 11:30 p.m. Friday at the Kwik Fill Convenience Store, 342 Forest Ave., according to the report.
Police credited Senear’s arrest to numerous tips received from citizens who recognized his clothing after investigators released a surveillance photo Saturday morning.
Senear previously was arrested in 2017 following a robbery at the Greater Chautauqua Federal Credit Union in the Town of Ellicott.