Buffalo police arrested a parolee after they said he allegedly dropped a loaded handgun during an altercation with a coach at a youth football game.

The semi-automatic pistol was recovered Saturday from a field in the 1800 block of Fillmore Avenue, according to a spokesman for the department.

Police said they were called to the field where the man allegedly got into an altercation with a coach and dropped a handgun on the field before fleeing.

An investigation led to the arrest of 31-year-old Larry Watkins of Buffalo, who was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, all felonies.

As a parolee on federal supervised release, Watkins cannot legally own a firearm.