Paroled sex offender charged for role in fatal Halloween party shooting spree

A paroled sex offender drove two teenagers to and from a large Halloween party where, prosecutors say, at least one of the teenagers fired shots through a door, killing a woman and wounding five others.

The driver, Jonathan Frey, 21, of the City of Lockport, was arrested last week and arraigned in Niagara County Youth Court on a charge of first-degree hindering prosecution, First Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said Tuesday.

Cheyenne Farewell, 20, of Medina, died after being shot at the party in a garage attached to a house at 43 S. Niagara St., Lockport. Police found eight holes from bullets shot through a windowless metal door.

A surveillance camera on a nearby building captured images of two persons walking toward the closed door and at least one of them firing a gun toward it before they ran away.

The five wounded victims, two each from Lockport and Medina and one from Corfu, ranged in age from 15 to 21.

The names of the alleged shooters, ages 16 and 17, both from Lockport, have not been publicly disclosed. Both are charged with second-degree murder.

