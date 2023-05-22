A man arrested on gun and drug charges later dropped after a state parole officer was caught tampering with evidence and lying on the witness stand is suing the City of Buffalo and law enforcement officers.

Anthony S. Davis of Cheektowaga, who spent 18 months behind bars before his case was dismissed in June, claims police violated his constitutional rights because they based his arrest, in part, on falsified evidence.

Former Parole Officer Eliezer Rosario II, who resigned in March and was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors, was caught on Buffalo police body-worn camera footage putting Davis' prison identification card next to a round of ammunition found on a TV stand in his home during a search.

In the suit filed Thursday in State Supreme Court against Rosario, his former partner and six Buffalo police officers, Davis claims they "permitted and perpetrated" a "malicious prosecution."

Rosario's admissions were first reported by The Buffalo News in July.

Davis' suit claims all of the officers on scene knew or should have known that evidence had been falsified and that the official account of the search was falsified. The suit also accuses the city of failing to train or supervise the officers.

Davis' incarceration also delayed treatment of a pre-existing medical condition, his suit contends.

The suit, filed by attorney Brittany L. Penberthy, claims false arrest, abuse of process, unlawful search, malicious prosecution under color of state law, aiding and abetting a tort, gross negligence and conspiracy, among other accusations.

Michael J. DeGeorge, a spokesman for the mayor and Buffalo police, did not immediately respond Monday to The Buffalo News' request for comment on the lawsuit.

The officers named in the suit are Buffalo Police Officers Stephen Schulz, Trevor Sheehan, Christopher Bauer, Patrick Long, David Kimmins and Joseph McCarthy, along with Parole Officer Michael Lombardo, Rosario's former partner.

Police body-cam footage reviewed by The News shows Rosario and Sheehan looking around Davis' room.

"There's a bullet right here in his room," Sheehan says, shining a flashlight near a remote control and a bottle in front of a television.

"Where's the bullet at?" says Rosario, who was behind the TV stand.

"Right here," the police officer responds.

"I'll take that picture," Rosario tells him.

Rosario takes out a cellphone and holds it above the TV stand.

A few seconds later, Rosario quietly says, "Wait, wait, wait, wait."

In the corner of the frame, the video shows a gloved hand appearing to reach across the top of the stand near the round of ammunition.

In Rosario's hand was Davis' state-issued Department of Corrections and Community Supervision identification card. Rosario takes another photo.

"How 'bout that, ID with the gun. ID with the bullet," Rosario said, correcting himself about the description.

At the time of the November 25, 2020, search of Davis' residence on Northumberland Avenue, Davis had been on parole since 2019 for a felony drug conviction. After a visit by parole officers, police charged Davis, 52, with gun possession after finding a loaded handgun in a common area inside the boarding house where Davis lived.

On June 16, 2022, while Davis was on trial facing seven to 15 years in prison, if convicted, Rosario testified as a prosecution witness. On cross-examination, he admitted planting the evidence and said that he wouldn't have done it if he knew he was being recorded on police body-cam.

Rosario was initially charged with two felonies when he was arrested Nov. 30. He pleaded guilty March 24 to second-degree offering a false instrument for filing and attempted tampering with evidence.