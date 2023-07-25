A Buffalo man awaiting court dates on several theft-related charges was charged with stealing 91 city parking meters that went missing over a 19-day period in May.

Peter P. Christopher, 51, also is accused of taking 60 car rims and damaging an exhaust system and an air compressor in an attempt to take them in three other incidents dating to Jan. 23.

The parking meters, valued at approximately $1,000 each, were taken between May 1 and May 19 from various locations in downtown Buffalo, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Christopher was arraigned Tuesday before Buffalo City Court Judge Phillip Dabney Jr. on 91 counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

He failed to turn up for his arraignment July 6 on those charges, but he was returned to court on a bench warrant after he was arraigned Tuesday on another theft charge.

Christopher was arrested at about 6:46 a.m. Tuesday at an auto parts store at Clinton and New Babcock streets and accused of intentionally causing damage to a vehicle while trying to remove and steal the exhaust system. He was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree attempted grand larceny, possession of burglar tools and third-degree criminal trespass.

He also is facing several other charges. Prosecutors accuse Christopher and an unidentified person of taking about 60 metal car rims, valued at about $2,480, from a business on Tifft Street on Jan. 23.

Another bench warrant was issued after he failed to appear for a scheduled court date related to that case.

Christopher also is charged with second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree grand larceny for reportedly intentionally damaging an air compressor machine outside a business in the 600 block of East Ferry Street at about 2 p.m. Feb. 6. He is accused of trying to steal – aided by another person – the change, valued at about $500, from the machine, which was valued at approximately $500.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office asked that Christopher be remanded to jail, because he was accused of committing crimes while he was released on a pending felony case. He was instead released under supervision by the Probation Department.

He is scheduled to return to City Court for further proceedings on all four cases July 28.

Flynn said Christopher also has outstanding warrants from Cheektowaga Town Court.