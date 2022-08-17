 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Parents who aided son following bank robberies sentenced to time served

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The father and mother of a Grand Island bank robber who admitted trying to help their son cover up his crimes have been sentenced to time served, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Lawrence Mulvey, 69, and Cheryl Mulvey, 68, who were convicted of being accessories to the robberies, were given their sentences by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.

Prosecutors said they abetted their son, Timothy L. Mulvey, 35, following holdups June 27, 2018, at the Northwest Savings Bank, 2300 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island, and July 11, 2018, at the M&T Bank, 880 Military Road, Niagara Falls. Timothy Mulvey, who was on parole at the time of the robberies, was sentenced last month to 77 months in prison.

Following the robberies, prosecutors said, Mulvey's girlfriend took a black gun believed used in the holdups to Mulvey's parents' house on Grand Island and gave it to his father, who threw it away. His mother later attempted to discredit a witness, prosecutors added.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Australian PM defends secret power grab during Covid-19 crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News