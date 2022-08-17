Parents who aided son following bank robberies sentenced to time served

The father and mother of a Grand Island bank robber who admitted trying to help their son cover up his crimes have been sentenced to time served, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Lawrence Mulvey, 69, and Cheryl Mulvey, 68, who were convicted of being accessories to the robberies, were given their sentences by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.

Prosecutors said they abetted their son, Timothy L. Mulvey, 35, following holdups June 27, 2018, at the Northwest Savings Bank, 2300 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island, and July 11, 2018, at the M&T Bank, 880 Military Road, Niagara Falls. Timothy Mulvey, who was on parole at the time of the robberies, was sentenced last month to 77 months in prison.

Following the robberies, prosecutors said, Mulvey's girlfriend took a black gun believed used in the holdups to Mulvey's parents' house on Grand Island and gave it to his father, who threw it away. His mother later attempted to discredit a witness, prosecutors added.