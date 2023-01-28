 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Parents of Pennsylvania toddler who died of fentanyl OD arrested in Ellicottville

  Updated
The parents of a Pennsylvania toddler who died after ingesting fentanyl last summer in their Bethlehem home were arrested Thursday in Ellicottville and are awaiting extradition, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office said.

Nicole Ann Stauffer, 45, of Bethlehem, and Christian R. Brewster, 25, of Friendship, were wanted on a fugitive from justice warrant for involuntary manslaughter of their 2-year-old son.

The Bethlehem Pennsylvania City Police Department contacted the sheriff's office for help in locating the couple's vehicle. Deputies, working with Ellicottville police and state police, conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle at 3:05 p.m. Thursday on Route 242. Both Brewster and Stauffer were taken into custody and arraigned in Town of Ellicottville Court.

On the night of July 5, first responders were dispatched to their home in Pennsylvania and found the toddler not breathing, according to Lehigh Valley Live. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The coroner's office determined the boy had died of fentanyl toxicity, according to the news website. Police told Lehigh Valley Live that police searched the home the day after the boy's death and found narcotics and drug paraphernalia in a bedroom where the parents allegedly told the police they and the child were sleeping.

