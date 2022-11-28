 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Parents of gunman say they're heartbroken 'over the devastation he caused' in Buffalo mass shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Accused Buffalo mass shooter

Payton Gendron talks with his attorney during his arraignment in Buffalo City Court in May.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The parents of the 19-year-old who pleaded guilty to domestic terrorism and murder charges on Monday issued their first public statement since the May 14 attack.

Gunman charged in Buffalo mass shooting pleads guilty to 15 counts

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Here's the statement from Paul and Pamela Gendron, parents of Payton Gendron, emailed by their attorney:

"We remain shocked and shattered to learn that our son was responsible for the hideous attack at the Tops Grocery Store on May 14, 2022. With today's plea of guilty, he will be held accountable for his actions. Our hearts are broken over the devastation he caused to the innocent victims he killed and wounded, their families, and the African-American community in Buffalo and beyond."

"We are thankful to the law-enforcement professionals who investigated this case and will continue to provide any assistance we can," they said. "We pray for healing for everyone affected."

People are also reading…

Payton Gendron pleaded guilty earlier Monday to domestic terrorism motivated by hate, 10 counts of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree attempted murder as a hate crime and one count of second-degree weapons possession.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China moves to curb and censor rare, nationwide protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News