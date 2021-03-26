Pair swipe register in Niagara Falls pizzeria robbery

Two men who robbed a Niagara Falls Boulevard pizzeria Thursday morning ran from the scene with a cash register, according to a Falls police report.

The robbers struck Mr. Ventry's Pizza on the Boulevard, 10051 Niagara Falls Blvd., at 11:16 a.m., according to the report.

Multiple witnesses told police they saw the men leave the area running south on 100th Street.

One witness told officers one of the suspects was carrying the cash register as the pair fled. Pizzeria staff told police a person called the restaurant reporting they found the cash drawer and receipts in their backyard.

One of the suspects wore a gray hoodie, while the other wore a light blue hoodie, police were told.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.