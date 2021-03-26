 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pair swipe register in Niagara Falls pizzeria robbery
0 comments

Pair swipe register in Niagara Falls pizzeria robbery

Support this work for $1 a month

Two men who robbed a Niagara Falls Boulevard pizzeria Thursday morning ran from the scene with a cash register, according to a Falls police report.

The robbers struck Mr. Ventry's Pizza on the Boulevard, 10051 Niagara Falls Blvd., at 11:16 a.m., according to the report.

Multiple witnesses told police they saw the men leave the area running south on 100th Street.

One witness told officers one of the suspects was carrying the cash register as the pair fled. Pizzeria staff told police a person called the restaurant reporting they found the cash drawer and receipts in their backyard.

One of the suspects wore a gray hoodie, while the other wore a light blue hoodie, police were told.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 26

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News