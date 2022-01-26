Pair shot late Tuesday on Auburn Avenue

Two people were shot late Tuesday night on Buffalo's West Side, police said.

A male and a female, no ages given, were shot shortly before 11:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Auburn Avenue, which is in the vicinity of Grant Street.

Both victims were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

Police ask anyone who may have information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Three-hundred fifty-one individuals were wounded or killed in shootings last year in Buffalo, according to Buffalo Police Department data, a pace of gun violence on par with 2020 but still well above the city's average over the past decade.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.