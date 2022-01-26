 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pair shot late Tuesday on Auburn Avenue
0 comments

Pair shot late Tuesday on Auburn Avenue

Support this work for $1 a month

Two people were shot late Tuesday night on Buffalo's West Side, police said.

A male and a female, no ages given, were shot shortly before 11:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Auburn Avenue, which is in the vicinity of Grant Street.

Both victims were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

Police ask anyone who may have information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Three-hundred fifty-one individuals were wounded or killed in shootings last year in Buffalo, according to Buffalo Police Department data, a pace of gun violence on par with 2020 but still well above the city's average over the past decade.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Poloncarz on mask mandate: 'We do not want to keep it on forever'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News