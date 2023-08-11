Two Town of Tonawanda men were arrested on Highland Avenue Thursday night after police tracked a vehicle stolen in Buffalo, law enforcement agencies said.

Using the Erie County Sheriff's Office's helicopter and city surveillance cameras, police tracked the vehicle, which was stolen about 8:15 p.m. near East Delavan Avenue and Suffolk Street, Buffalo police said.

The vehicle's route covered parts of Route 33 and Route 198 in the city before heading to Tonawanda, according to police scanner communications.

About 8:45 p.m., the driver of the vehicle abandoned it and fled on Highland Avenue, between Parker and Parkhurst boulevards. Buffalo police detained a suspect, and Town of Tonawanda Police Officer Justin Okun located a second suspect in the area, Tonawanda police said in a news release.

Kevin L. Tucker, 19, and Darrel D. Cook, 19, were each charged with two felonies: third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Tonawanda police said.

Both were scheduled to be arraigned in Tonawanda Town Court on Friday, police said.

Neither the Buffalo nor the Town of Tonawanda police department released the make or model of vehicle in this case.

Town of Tonawanda police ask anyone who may have information about the incident to call 716-879-6614 or the department's confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.

Last month, Buffalo police arrested 49 people on charges related to stolen vehicles, the department said.

Over the first half of this year, Buffalo saw the highest spike in auto thefts among 32 U.S. cities whose data was analyzed by the Council on Criminal Justice, an independent think tank.

From the start of the year through the end of June, more than 1,600 vehicles were reported stolen in Buffalo, an increase of 135%.

The theft problem extends beyond just the city.

In the Town of Tonawanda, the number of reported vehicle thefts have risen from 39 in 2019 to 101 last year, according to police. Over the first seven months of this year, there already have been 87 reported thefts in the town.