A man who robbed stores in Buffalo and Orchard Park has been sentenced to seven years in prison, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Edward T. Turner, 39, was sentenced as a second felony offender by Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio. She also ordered five years of supervision for Turner after he is released.

He pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree robbery, both Class C violent felonies, on May 18.

Prosecutors said Turner walked into a business of West Chippewa Street near Delaware Avenue in Buffalo on the morning of Nov. 13, 2021, indicated he had a weapon in his jacket pocket, reached over the counter and took money from an open cash register.

On the evening of Oct. 27, 2021, Turner had exited a store on Amelia Drive in Orchard Park with several bottles of cologne that he had not paid for, then carjacked a vehicle in the parking lot.

Prosecutors said he got into the back seat of the vehicle, threatened a woman behind the wheel, then got into the driver's seat. The woman's children managed to get out safely before Turner drove away. The vehicle was found the next day on Georgia Street in Buffalo with one bottle of cologne still inside with the security tag still attached.

- Dale Anderson