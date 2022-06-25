Pair of passengers in vehicle that drove over trooper plead guilty to federal gun charge

Two men who were passengers in the vehicle that ran over a state trooper two years ago during racial justice protests in Buffalo will be sentenced in September after they each pleaded guilty to a federal gun possession charge.

Semaj Pigram, 27, and Walter Stewart, 30, both admitted guilt to the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Under plea agreements made with federal prosecutors in late May, Pigram faces a sentence of between 70 and 87 months, while the judge could sentence Stewart to between 57 and 71 months in prison, according to agreements filed in federal court.

U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara, who is scheduled to sentence the pair on Sept. 7, has the ability to reject the plea agreement after reviewing a presentencing report from by federal probation officials, according to the court filings.

Both Pigram and Stewart are legally prohibited from possessing a firearm due to prior felony convictions in Erie County Court, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, their pleas cover three incidents – an April 5, 2020, shooting on Burgard Place in which the victim was shot in the forearm; the June 1, 2020, incident on Bailey Avenue during which Pigram fired shots from the back seat of a vehicle into the ground or the air; and the recovery of ammunition from Pigram's Peace Street home on June 24, 2020.

The vehicle they were in on Bailey was operated by Deyanna J. Davis, 33, who drove through a police line and caused a trooper to suffer a broken leg and shattered pelvis.

A gun recovered from the vehicle was linked through a laboratory analysis to the April 5 shooting, prosecutors said.

Davis, who saw a federal gun charge dismissed in April, is slated to go to trial in county court next month.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

