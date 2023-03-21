Two Buffalo residents have been arrested and charged with making counterfeit $100 bills and attempting to cash them in more than 50 stores and restaurants in Buffalo, Amherst and West Seneca, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Eric M. Butson, 36, and Catalina Hernandez, 41, both of Orlando Street, are charged with conspiracy to manufacture and pass counterfeit U.S. currency. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy ordered them held pending a detention hearing Friday. March 24. If found guilty, they face a maximum of 20 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, Butson and Hernandez used a phony $100 bill to make a purchase Jan. 10 at Watson's Chocolates on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. The store reported the incident and gave surveillance video to the U.S. Secret Service.

Investigators then found that Butson and Hernandez, wearing Covid-19 masks, went to numerous other businesses where they passed or tried to pass counterfeit $100 bills with the same serial number as the bill used at Watson's Chocolates.

Prosecutors said that a search of trash Feb. 6 at Butson and Hernandez's residence turned up a partial counterfeit bill, printer paper with outlines of bills used to align for printing, receipts and bags from businesses on Elmwood Avenue where counterfeit bills were passed, along with their handwritten addresses.