Pain of sculpture thefts from Forest Lawn gravesites eased by recoveries, arrest

"A person bringing stolen material to Niagara Metals is desperate," Levin said.

In this case, Levin said an employee had questioned the seller, who claimed the piece came from an estate sale.

Gigante was overjoyed to learn it wasn't heavily damaged, but said she couldn't believe it sold for just $150 – "a piddly amount of money for something that mattered so much for so many people."

Leon Komm & Son Monument Co. will try to reattach it to its granite base in a way that makes it harder to remove.

The Komms also are restoring the statue of three doves removed from the Komm family memorial at Forest Lawn around the same time as the Gigante dancers. Police put the value of this statue at $10,000.

A thief "very violently" bent the feature back and forth until the top two birds came off, but the bottom bird remained stuck in place, Michael Komm said.

The Komm family statue also was recovered from Niagara Metals, where it had fetched less than $200 for the seller, sometime in early March.

"It's really tremendous that they were able to locate them, and a lot of it has to do with the outstanding cooperation from the salvage yards," Michael Komm said.