 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owner of stolen car charged with falsely reporting child was inside
0 comments

Owner of stolen car charged with falsely reporting child was inside

Support this work for $1 a month

A man who said his car was stolen Saturday night while a 9-year-old child was inside has been charged with falsely reporting an incident, Buffalo Police spokesman Capt. Jeff Rinaldo reported.

Jaron Quarles, 29, of Buffalo, was arrested after the child returned to the scene and investigators determined that the youngster had never been in the vehicle, Rinaldo said.

According to the report, Quarles told officers that a child was in the car in order to get police to respond more quickly.

Officers went to Orleans Street and Lasalle Avenue in the University District neighborhood after a call about the stolen car was received at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Rinaldo said the vehicle was left running while Quarles stopped in a convenience store. Further charges are possible, he noted. The vehicle is still missing.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: New data shows the number of people shot in Buffalo this year already exceeds 2019 totals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News