Owner of stolen car charged with falsely reporting child was inside

A man who said his car was stolen Saturday night while a 9-year-old child was inside has been charged with falsely reporting an incident, Buffalo Police spokesman Capt. Jeff Rinaldo reported.

Jaron Quarles, 29, of Buffalo, was arrested after the child returned to the scene and investigators determined that the youngster had never been in the vehicle, Rinaldo said.

According to the report, Quarles told officers that a child was in the car in order to get police to respond more quickly.

Officers went to Orleans Street and Lasalle Avenue in the University District neighborhood after a call about the stolen car was received at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Rinaldo said the vehicle was left running while Quarles stopped in a convenience store. Further charges are possible, he noted. The vehicle is still missing.

