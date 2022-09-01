Owner of Sheridan Drive tavern sued by man shot outside the bar

A City of Tonawanda man who was injured in a November 2021 shooting outside a Town of Tonawanda tavern is suing the establishment and its owner for negligence.

Ronald Richau's lawsuit against Gregory E. Devlin and Devlin's Deuce, a bar at 2335 Sheridan Drive, was filed Wednesday by attorney Timothy Hiller.

Man shot outside Town of Tonawanda sports bar; police seek public's help The victim, who police did not identify Saturday, was taken to Erie County Medical Center and is expected to survive, police said.

Richau was shot in the leg outside the bar around 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 20 after a large fight and was transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of some serious injuries, according to his lawyer.

"He was a corrections officer, and he's basically been completely disabled from doing his job," Hiller said of his client.

Devlin did not respond to a message from The Buffalo News seeking comment about the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, at about 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2021, the tavern experienced an influx of rowdy patrons, which the bar was ill-equipped to supervise, given that it had only one bouncer on duty. The lawsuit claims patrons were allowed in without having been meaningfully checked for identification to ensure that they were of age to enter.

In addition, some people gained access to the bar without passing through security at the front door and simply by having someone already inside the tavern let them in through the back door, the lawsuit says. It also describes patrons either standing on or lying on the countertops of the bar and some patrons engaged in smoking illicit substances.

At 2:16 a.m., the lawsuit says, the rowdiness erupted into a full blown melee involving a dozen people who attacked each other with fists, bottles and chairs. Richau was targeted by a group of people who dragged him through a back door, where he was repeatedly kicked, punched and stomped upon, according to the lawsuit.

"We obtained video that the police handed over to us from that night in question and, based on our review of that video, we think that the bar was completely out of control and that there wasn't sufficient security," Hiller said.

"There was a melee at one point that employees weren't able to control. It was a chaotic scene. We do think Mr. Devlin bears some responsibility for what occurred in his bar," Hiller added.

Second man charged in connection with Tonawanda shooting Quran McNish, 25, is accused of providing a gun to the man accused of shooting and injuring a man outside Devlin's Deuce, 2235 Sheridan Drive, prosecutors said in a news release.

According to the lawsuit, Richau was shot by 29-year-old Leslie M. Tatum. Tatum has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Another man, Quran McNish, 25, of Buffalo, who was accused of providing the gun that Tatum is accused of using in the shooting, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.