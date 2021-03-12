Owner of Buffalo medical transportation company charged with defrauding Medicaid

A co-owner of a Buffalo medical transportation company has been charged with defrauding Medicaid by submitting claims for payment for transporting patients to a methadone clinic when the rides allegedly were not provided.

Prosecutors said 65-year-old Saleh Mozeb, of Great Lake Transportation, faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison if he is convicted on the charge.

Between September 2016 and December 2020, Great Lake submitted fraudulent claims for $4,297 to Medicaid, seeking reimbursement for transportation that Mozeb did not provide to individuals, FBI agent Laurie B. Scioli said in an affidavit. She alleged Great Lake also billed Medicaid for $8,321 in rides Mozeb provided to groups of individuals that were billed as separate rides for just one person, resulting in a greater reimbursement.

In all, Great Lake billed Medicaid for approximately $34,825 in reimbursements for rides that Mozeb allegedly provided during the four-year period, prosecutors said.

FBI agents executed search warrants at Great Lake's office, Mozeb's house in Buffalo and another home on Jan. 26, according to Scioli's affidavit.

U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. released Mozeb from custody on Thursday with conditions, including electronic monitoring.

Great Lake Transportation has about 20 drivers and 15 vehicles and has been providing transportation for Medicaid beneficiaries since August 2016, according to the FBI agent.

