Owner of Buffalo debris processing facility agrees to clean up site, pay $50,000 fine

A year ago, New York State asked a judge to order Battaglia Demolition to pay it $20 million in penalties for having illegally operated a construction and demolition debris processing facility in Buffalo for nine years.

This week, the Attorney General’s Office settled that lawsuit against the company's owner, Peter Battaglia Jr., after he agreed to pay a $50,000 fine and be on the hook for additional penalties of up to $1 million if he fails to clean up the property or abide by future use restrictions on the site.

While the initial goal of the state was to aim high in terms of seeking monetary penalties against the company, Alexis Richards, a spokeswoman for the Attorney General's Office, said it was more important to seek justice for the community that was negatively affected Battaglia's illegal operation by ensuring that all the residents' complaints are mitigated under the agreement.

"The things he's agreeing to do far outweigh the benefit of just having the money," said Richards in a telephone interview Thursday.

For years, residents in the city's Seneca-Babcock neighborhood have complained about incessant dust, noise, odors, vermin and excessive traffic resulting from the facility's operation.

In addition to mandating the full clean up of the site, the settlement calls for Battaglia to create a buffer of new green space between the property and neighborhood. It also bars any future industrial uses for the property.

That's what the state would have used the funds to accomplish if it had held out for a higher financial penalty, Richards said.

The settlement, which was negotiated last year, was finally signed by Battaglia this week, she added. It gives Battaglia 120 days – until May 15, 2023 – to complete construction of the buffer.

State Sen. Tim Kennedy on Thursday called the agreement a great victory for Seneca-Babcock residents whose neighborhood will be returned to a better quality of life.

"Most importantly, I think the clean-up of the site is imperative, getting rid of the dust and the noise and the odors," Kennedy said.

"The residents stepped up. They galvanized, organized and their message was heard loud and clear," he added.

A call by The Buffalo News to Battaglia's lawyer, Jack M. Sanchez, was not returned Thursday.

Richards said the Attorney General's Office did not have an estimate of what the cleanup at the site would cost.

"Something like that, we put the estimated cost for the settlement because we don't want to end up in a situation where we say he's responsible for $5 million for the site cleanup and it ends up costing $7 million and he somehow gets out of it," Richards said.

"So he's fully responsible for whatever it ends up costing him to clean up the site," she added.

Meanwhile, the city began demolition at the site on Aug. 8, anticipating that 40 truckloads of debris would be removed.

Battaglia began its construction and demolition debris processing operation at 1037 Seneca St. around 2009. The facility served as a waste transfer site that illegally operated a concrete crusher, according to the Clean Air Coalition of Western New York. The State Supreme Court ruled Battaglia Demolition operated with permit violations and operated the crusher illegally on April 2, 2018. The business was shut down after that, and the building was abandoned.

The condition of the property worsened after an August 2021 fire at the site, prompting the city to eventually take action.