Steingasser friend, cousin confronted Belstadt: 'What did you do with Mandy?'

Mandy Steingasser's cousin and a friend confronted suspect Joseph H. Belstadt in a North Tonawanda High School hallway in October 1993, the cousin testified Monday.
"We asked him, 'What did you do with Mand?/'" recalled Carolyn Steingasser Tucker, Mandy's first cousin, on the witness stand as the third week of Belstadt's trial began.
Belstadt had told police from the outset of the case that he had picked up the 17-year-old girl and gave her a ride in his black 1984 Pontiac 6000 when he saw her walking down Oliver Street in North Tonawanda about 1 a.m. Sept. 19, 1993.
Belstadt contended he dropped Steingasser off at a church at First Avenue and Oliver Street.
Police and prosecutors believe he killed Steingasser at some point and dumped her body in a ravine at Bond Lake County Park in Lewiston, where it was found 36 days later. An autopsy concluded she was strangled.
Steingasser's blue bra was still knotted around her neck at her autopsy, crime scene technician Kevin Locicero testified last week.
However, Belstadt was not arrested until April 2018, after then-Niagara County District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek presented Henderson's findings regarding the pubic hairs to a grand jury, which indicted Belstadt.
Tucker said her friend Jennifer Zuhr did the talking, actually grabbing Belstadt by the shiort and shoving him against a wall outside the school cafeteria in front of many witnesses.
'The hallway was full," Tucker said. She said it was common knowledge that Belstadt was the last person seen with Steingasser.
"He said, 'I didn't do anything with her,'" Tucker testified. He said he intended to take the girl home, but at Memorial Pool on Payne Avenue, she decided she didn't want to go home, so he turned around at a nearby Burger King and drove her back to the church.
Defense attorney Michele G. Bergevin asked Tucker if she recalled what the lawyer called "a lynching party" going to Belstadt's house. Tucker said she knew nothing of that.
But the hallway confrontation was fresh in her memory, although she said police didn't interview her at the time.
Bergevin asked, "He didn't fight back?"
"No," Tucker said.
"He cowered?" Bergevin asked.
"He cowered," Tucker agreed.
"He cowered like the little, scrawny, pimply-faced kid he was," Bergevin commented.
Meanwhile, two of Steingasser's pubic hairs were found in Belstadt's car, but no other items bearing the victim's DNA were found in the auto, a forensic expert testified.
Support Local Journalism
Mark Henderson, longtime technician at the forensic lab at the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, on Friday testified that the hairs were found in the auto.
Information about that evidence was first publicly disclosed in 2019, during pretrial hearings in the case.
Henderson spent most of Monday under cross-examination, as Bergevin went over the forensic work done on the victim's clothing and corpse, as well as on material vacuumed from Belstadt's car on Sept. 30, 1993.
Henderson didn't attend the autopsy, but he did take custody of clothing and tissue samples taken there. For a quarter-century, the material was tested and retested as technology improved.
"I swabbed anything that looked like possibly a stain," Henderson testified. That included the jewelry found on Steingasser's body, a pint bottle of Southern Comfort found in the pocket of her jacket, her fingernails and, especially, her underwear.
Henderson said he took five small cuttings from the underwear.
"I was looking for optimal DNA recovery," Henderson said. "There was a lot of decomposition fluid on the panties."
"Was there anything linking Joe Belstadt's DNA to to any of those swabs?" Bergevin asked.
"No, not to my knowledge," Henderson answered.
He said there was none of Belstadt's DNA on any of Steingasser's clothing, nor on her body.
He said he was looking for sperm or semen. "Didn't find any," Henderson said.
Another analyst, Paul Hojnacki, retired from the Erie County Central Police Services lab, said that in a 2002 test, he found Belstadt's sperm on a cutting from his car seat, but the famale DNA profile he found there was not Steingasser's.
On Friday, Bergevin said, Henderson testified that the two pubic hairs had tissue on them and were removed by force.
"You indicated that when you're defining force, it could be any kind of movement," Bergevin said Monday, noting that Henderson didn't include that comment in his report.
Hojnacki said his work confirmed one of the public hairs was Steingasser's.
Work continued for decades to generate more evidence.
Locicero, the crime scene technician, seized some of Belstadt's clothing on April 1, 1995, the jury learned from a report placed in evidence by Assistant DA John P. Granchelli.
And as late as June 2017, Henderson said he used a small vacuum on the clothing from Steingasser's remains after spraying them with a special solution in hopes of turning up more DNA.