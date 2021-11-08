Steingasser friend, cousin confronted Belstadt: 'What did you do with Mandy?'

Information about that evidence was first publicly disclosed in 2019, during pretrial hearings in the case.

Henderson spent most of Monday under cross-examination, as Bergevin went over the forensic work done on the victim's clothing and corpse, as well as on material vacuumed from Belstadt's car on Sept. 30, 1993.

Henderson didn't attend the autopsy, but he did take custody of clothing and tissue samples taken there. For a quarter-century, the material was tested and retested as technology improved.

"I swabbed anything that looked like possibly a stain," Henderson testified. That included the jewelry found on Steingasser's body, a pint bottle of Southern Comfort found in the pocket of her jacket, her fingernails and, especially, her underwear.

Henderson said he took five small cuttings from the underwear.

"I was looking for optimal DNA recovery," Henderson said. "There was a lot of decomposition fluid on the panties."

"Was there anything linking Joe Belstadt's DNA to to any of those swabs?" Bergevin asked.

"No, not to my knowledge," Henderson answered.

He said there was none of Belstadt's DNA on any of Steingasser's clothing, nor on her body.