Orleans County men indicted in brutal Hartland beating

Two Orleans County men have been indicted in connection with the brutal beating of a man Jan. 28 in the victim's home in Hartland, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Ryan K. Parisi said Monday.

Jessi J. Rounds, 32, of Medina, pleaded not guilty Monday in Niagara County Court to charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree assault. Charles Miller, 30, of Lyndonville, is awaiting arraignment on the same charges, Parisi said.

The 44-year-old victim, from Hartland-Somerset Town Line Road, was known to the alleged attackers, Parisi said. The victim spent about two months in a hospital recovering from injuries including a bruised airway and facial fractures, the prosecutor said. The defendants were not arrested until June 4.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III released Rounds on his own recognizance.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.